Teen crashes car into exam centre wall during driving test

Web Desk: A 17-years-old girl from Monticello, Minnesota, was trying to clear driving test, but in the mean of time she hit the car into the wall of her exam centre and had an epic exam fail.

Buffalo Police Department quoted, “When she inadvertently put the vehicle in drive instead of reverse. This led to the vehicle lurching forward when she accelerated, causing the vehicle to move forward and over the curb, striking the building housing the exam station office.”

The young girl and 60-years-old of license examiner have survived with minor injuries. But the vehicle received many damages. However, no charges were imposed against her.

Source: Indianexpress