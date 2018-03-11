Supreme Court: Saad Rafique denies ownership of Paragon City

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Saturday claimed that he is not an owner of any housing scheme.

Rafique said that he is under media trial for two and a half years and hoped that the culture of leveling allegations will end soon.

Earlier today, he appeared in Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry in a suo moto notice of Paragon City case.

During the hearing, the minister told the court that he has no links with Paragon City but the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said ‘everyone says that you own this housing scheme and you deny it.’

The chief justice sought Rafique’s affidavit and asked him to say whatever he say before media.

The minister assured to submit the affidavit in the court on March 12.

Moreover, the CJP directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to carry on probe into the matter.— INP

