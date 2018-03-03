Supreme Court imposes ban on Ajinomoto salt

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of Chinese salt Ajinomoto.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the orders while hearing a suo motu over the sale of Ajinomoto and used cooking oil.

During the proceedings, the chief justice inquired about the Amicus Curiae Mustafa Ramday as he was tasked to probe the issue.

To which, Advocate General Punjab Shakeel-ur-Rehman Khan submitted that he went abroad due to his personal engagements.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Saeed submitted that he contacted the officials concerned in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and federal government in compliance with the bench directions.

He submitted that the Sindh government had imposed a ban on Ajinomoto and a summary had also been moved to the prime minister with a request to impose ban on Ajinomoto salt.

At this, the bench imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of the salt, observing that it was harmful to human consumption.

The bench also observed that the prime minister could act independently in the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had already imposed a ban on Ajinomoto after the authority found it hazardous for health.

loading...