Supreme Court bans Shahid Masood’s programme for three months

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme of Court of Pakistan on Tuesday has placed a three month ban on television anchorperson Shahid Masood and asked him to submit a written apology, Aaj News reported.

According to reports, a three member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar was hearing a suo-motu case for the claims made by the anchorperson against Zainab murder case convict, Imran.

Back in January, the anchorperson claimed during a late night show that Zainab’s murder, Imran Ali was part of a pornography nexus which also includes a Punjab minister.

Masood in one of his claims before the court stated that the suspect has 37 foreign accounts.

CJP asked Masood to decide his own punishment since all of his claims were proven absurd and wrong.

The court then agreed to a three-month ban on Masood’s programme after he submitted a written apology on its directions.