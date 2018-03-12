Steps to identify a heart attack

Web Desk: Heart disease is a common lifestyle concern. Statistics reveals that the art of heart disease is double. Therefore, we must be aware of the most common heart attack symptoms.

Most of the people link a heart attack with pain in the chest radiating to the jaw and down the left arm. Most commonly the pain is described as a discomfort, squeezing, tightness, pressure, constriction, crushing, strangling, burning, heartburn, fullness in the chest, band-like sensation, knot in the center of the chest, lump in throat, ache, heavy weight on chest.

Features that signal that it is more likely from the heart

Sudden pain radiating to right or left or both arms and/or shoulders

Left chest pain radiating to the jaw or back

Pain that worsens on exertion

Pain associated with sweating

Pain associated with nausea or vomiting

Pressure pain

Worse than previous cardiac pain or similar to the last episode

Indigestion with sweating

Features that suggest that the pain is less likely from the heart

Pain that worsens with breathing

A sharp pain that lasts for a few seconds

Pain that worsens on touching

Quality and intensity of the pain that changes with position

Source: NDTV

