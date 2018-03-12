Steps to identify a heart attack

Web Desk: Heart disease is a common lifestyle concern. Statistics reveals that the art of heart disease is double. Therefore, we must be aware of the most common heart attack symptoms.
Most of the people link a heart attack with pain in the chest radiating to the jaw and down the left arm. Most commonly the pain is described as a discomfort, squeezing, tightness, pressure, constriction, crushing, strangling, burning, heartburn, fullness in the chest, band-like sensation, knot in the center of the chest, lump in throat, ache, heavy weight on chest.
Features that signal that it is more likely from the heart
- Sudden pain radiating to right or left or both arms and/or shoulders
- Left chest pain radiating to the jaw or back
- Pain that worsens on exertion
- Pain associated with sweating
- Pain associated with nausea or vomiting
- Pressure pain
- Worse than previous cardiac pain or similar to the last episode
- Indigestion with sweating
Features that suggest that the pain is less likely from the heart
- Pain that worsens with breathing
- A sharp pain that lasts for a few seconds
- Pain that worsens on touching
- Quality and intensity of the pain that changes with position
Source: NDTV
loading...
loading...