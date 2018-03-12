Home / Life & Style / Health / Steps to identify a heart attack

Steps to identify a heart attack

Heart-Attacks.jpg

—File Photo

Facebook
Google
Twitter
Whatsapp

Web Desk: Heart disease is a common lifestyle concern. Statistics reveals that the art of heart disease is double. Therefore, we must be aware of the most common heart attack symptoms.

Most of the people link a heart attack with pain in the chest radiating to the jaw and down the left arm. Most commonly the pain is described as a discomfort, squeezing, tightness, pressure, constriction, crushing, strangling, burning, heartburn, fullness in the chest, band-like sensation, knot in the center of the chest, lump in throat, ache, heavy weight on chest.

Features that signal that it is more likely from the heart

  • Sudden pain radiating to right or left or both arms and/or shoulders
  • Left chest pain radiating to the jaw or back
  • Pain that worsens on exertion
  • Pain associated with sweating
  • Pain associated with nausea or vomiting
  • Pressure pain
  • Worse than previous cardiac pain or similar to the last episode
  • Indigestion with sweating

Features that suggest that the pain is less likely from the heart

  • Pain that worsens with breathing
  • A sharp pain that lasts for a few seconds
  • Pain that worsens on touching
  • Quality and intensity of the pain that changes with position

Source: NDTV

loading...
loading...