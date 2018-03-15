Stephen Hawking’s death day proves him genius

Web Desk: Stephen Hawking was a mathematical genius and inspired millions of people across the globe. Even in death Stephen Hawking has proved that what a mathematical genius he was.

He died on March 14, on the 30th anniversary of Pi. Pi day is celebrated on March 14 because it’s value is 3.14.

Another coincident is that, the march 14 is also memorable because of the Albert’s Einstein’s birthday. Both died at the same age of 76.

The power of his intellect contrasted cruelly with the weakness of his body, ravaged by the wasting motor neurone disease he developed at the age of 21. He spent most of his time on wheelchair. He has to resort to speaking through a voice synthesizer and communicating by moving his eyebrows.

Source: Metro.co.uk

loading...