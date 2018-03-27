Step to recover your WhatsApp data

Web Desk: WhatsApp is used over 1.5 million people worldwide. It has become the most used medium of communication. It has several incredible features.

People often delete their data or lost their mobile but later they wish to get it back. Here are the three ways you can recover your WhatsApp data including photos, videos and chats.

Recover WhatsApp photos and videos from auto-backup

In this method you can automatically restore them to your device.

Delete WhatsApp from your device.

Then reinstall it to your device.

During the login in your account, these options will be prompted for backup copy. Tap ‘restore’.

However, only those data get back that in your device for the last 7 days.

