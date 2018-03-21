Stability in Afghanistan much important for regional connectivity: Tehmina Janjua

ISLAMABAD: Addressing the seminar, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua has said the Chinese initiative of One Belt One Road is a ray of hope to the regional countries to work together and set aside their differences for a prosperous and peaceful future.

She pointed out that Pakistan shares strong connections with the Central Asian Republics and Islamabad is amongst the first countries, which had recognized the Central Asian Republics.

The Foreign Secretary said stability in Afghanistan is of much importance for the regional connectivity.

She said Pakistan supports reconciliation process in Afghanistan as there is no miltary solution to the conflict. Referring to the Kashmir dispute, Tehmina Janjua said resolution of this long-standing dispute is imperative for regional peace and stability.