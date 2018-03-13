SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set for her first project

Web Desk: Shah Rukh Khan’s 17-years-old daughter, Suhana Khan bags her first project. She will soon start shooting for a magazine.

Her mother Gauri Khan revealed, “Suhana is shooting for a magazine. I don’t want to reveal the name but that’s the most exciting thing I am looking forward to this year,”

Earlier, SRK quoted, “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple, you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children.”

Source: Hindustantimes

