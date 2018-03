Web Desk: A picture of Shah Rukh Khan with his youngest son Arham has broken the internet this weekend. As the image surfaced online, it was liked and shared by many SRK fans.

The actor’s wife Gauri Khan has shared this cute picture on her Instagram. In the photo, SRK and Abram seem to be enjoying their time at a snowy place.

The photo will make you fall in love with Abram, this is definitely a father-son relationship goals.

Source: Bollywoodlife