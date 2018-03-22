Sri Lankan president arrives in Pak on five-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Thursday arrived Islamabad on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

President Sirisena will be the Guest of Honour at the Pakistan Day parade being organised to celebrate Pakistan Resolution Day on Friday.

He will be meeting President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The leadership will be discussing matters of mutual interest.

The two countries are driven to achieving cooperation in the fields of training civil servants, cultivating diplomats and encouraging youth-led programmes. The MoUs will also be signed during the meeting.—INP