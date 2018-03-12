Something really creepy found in Singapore

Web Desk: A man in Singapore captured a really creepy thing while driving. It is said that a ‘ghost girl’ is captured on a dashcam.

The spooky occurrence was captured when one commuter was passing the Upper Bukit Timah Road, just before Rail Mail in Singapore. Though many are not sure if it was a ghost or not, the footage has still garnered a lot of attention online. It is seems in a video that there is a ghost girl with a long hair, standing on the road.

Source: Indianexpress

