Smartphone explosion kills 18-years-old

Web Desk: A teenager has died after her phone exploded as she was talking to a relative. The incident took place in India.

Pic shows: Nokia 3110 model. An 18-year-old girl is said to have been killed by her Nokia phone when it exploded as she chatted on it. Victim Uma Oram is reported to have been talking on the Nokia smartphone with it plugged in to charge at home in the village of Kheriakani in the eastern Indian state of Odisha. Local media quoted her brother as saying that she had wanted to talk to an unnamed family member just after lunch but found that the phone had run out of charge. She reportedly plugged it in and was talking to the relative when the phone suddenly exploded. She reportedly received injuries to her hand, chest and leg and was knocked unconscious. Still unconscious, she was taken to hospital. Her brother Durga Prasad Oram explained: "As the battery of the mobile phone was draining out, she plugged it for charging while talking over it simultaneously. "The cell phone... was put on charging when she started talking to a relative. Its battery exploded suddenly. Before we could know what exactly happened, Uma fell unconscious. She was declared dead at the hospital." He told local media that the phone was a Nokia 3110 but some media sources said it was a Nokia 5233 smartphone. Pictures of the incident show a damaged phone that looks like the 5233, released in 2010 and Nokia???s cheapest touchscreen smartphone at the time. The 3110 was a pre-smartphone model quite unlike the one seen in pictures taken after the incident. Police have reportedly visited the scene to gather statements. Uma???s body has reportedly been sent for post-mortem. There was no comment reported from Nokia.

Source: Metro.co.uk