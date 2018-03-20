Smartphone explosion kills 18-years-old

Web Desk: A teenager has died after her phone exploded as she was talking to a relative. The incident took place in India.

The photographs of a badly damaged phone show the aftermath of the blast that killed 18-years-old teenager Uma Oram at her home.

The phone was suddenly exploded as she plugged it in to charge during the conversation. She suffered injuries to her hand, leg and chest. Soon after, she was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

According to her brother, “As the battery of the mobile phone was draining out, she plugged it for charging while talking over it simultaneously.”

‘The cell phone was put on charging when she started talking to a relative. Its battery exploded suddenly. Before we could know what exactly happened, Uma fell unconscious. She was declared dead at the hospital.’

The phone was a Nokia 3310.

Source: Metro.co.uk