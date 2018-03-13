Six hidden features of WhatsApp

Web Desk: WhatsApp is being used all over the world. Currently, it has over 1.5 billion active users. The company keeps updating his application with amazing new features.

There are several WhatsApp features that you might have alright used or aware of but here are some of the features hiding in the app that you should know about.

Watch YouTube videos on WhatsApp without getting kicked out of the app

Now WhatsApp allow users to watch YouTube videos within the app. With this feature, you will not get kicked out of WhatsApp and forced into the YouTube app. Now you just to tap on a YouTube link in a conversation.

Hide the blue ticks or read message without sender knowing it

You can disable to show people that when a sent message has been read. What you have to do is, go to Setting> Account> Privacy > Read Receipts. But this will also deprive you to check when your own sent messages have been read.

There is another way to hide the blue ticks by enabling Aeroplane Mode before opening your chat window.

Unsend or Delete a message

This feature allows a user to delete a message sent accidently to the wrong person within seven minutes right after the message is being sent. It is said that WhatsApp plans to extend the time limit to 68 minutes. To delete the message, press the trash icon and then tap on ‘Delete for everyone’.

WhatsApp Live Location sharing

You can share your location in real time. The location is dynamic and updates in real time. Tap the attach icon, then select the duration of time for which your location will be active to others.

How to use starred message on whatsApp

You can bookmark specific messages so that can be referred later. You can use it by tapping and holding the message you want to star and tapping the star icon.

Use WhatsApp on your computer

Whatsapp can also be used on your PC. There are two browser version to use it on WhatsApp, WhatsApp Web and desktop apps. This only works if your smartphone remain switched on and near the computer.

Source: Deccanchronicle

