KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a raid on under construction home in Surjani town area of Karachi seized large quantity of arms and ammunition.

Spokesman of the rangers says seized weapon include two SMGs, pistols, Shot guns, Repeaters and 994 different kind of rounds which were hidden underground by miscreant element belonging to MQM London.

Seized weapons were to be used for target-killing and disturbing law and order in the city.