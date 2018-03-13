Shahbaz Sharif elected PML-N President

ISLAMABAD: Shahbaz Sharif has been elected unopposed President of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N).

He was recently elected as Acting President of the party by the Central Working Committee following disqualification of the party President Nawaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif was elected as President at the Central General Council meeting of the party at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon.

Eight nomination papers were filed by party leaders representing Federal Capital, four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan nominating Shahbaz Sharif for the office of the President.

Addressing the General Council after his election, Shahbaz Sharif called for removing hurdles in the way of political process.

He said we all have to play our role in ensuring continuity of the democratic process and holding of free, fair and transparent elections.

The new President of PML (N) said there are great challenges ahead but expressed the confidence that he would be able to tackle them with the support of the party and the masses.

He said there is need to ensure dispensation of justice and bridge the yawning gap between the rich and the poor.

Shahbaz Sharif paid tributes to the leadership qualities of Mian Nawaz Sharif and said he would seek guidance from him in the discharge of his responsibilities.

He also hoped that justice would done to Mian Nawaz Sharif.

He said despite all conspiracies and anti-development nexus PML-N will succeed in its mission to serve the country and its people.

Later addressing the meeting, ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that PML-N successfully ended load-shedding and eliminated terrorism from the country since 2013.

He said that dozens of energy and infrastructure have been completed and a number of others are underway to put the country on path of development and progress.

