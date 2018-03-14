Seven killed 15 injured in an explosion at Raiwind road

LAHORE: Two police officials among seven have been killed and eight police personnels among fifteen have been injured in an explosion near police check post on Wednesday evening at Raiwind road, Lahore, AajNews reported.

According to Rescue sources, one of the police personnel martyred has been identified as Tanveer and the other and the second as ASP Zuair Nazir.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operation, Haider Ashraf, the explosion occured near a police check post at Raiwind road leading towards the site where Tablighi Ijtimaa is held and its target was police.

The injured are being shifted to Jinnah Hospital. Emergency has been imposed in the hospitals.

Security forces have cordoned off the area.

Nature of the explosion remains unknown till yet but the sources suggest that a motorcycle was used in the explosion.

Further investigation are underway.

