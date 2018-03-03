Senate polls: Farooq Sattar alleges 14 MQM-P votes went to PPP

KARACHI: Senior leader of Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr.Farooq Sattar Saturday held creation of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) as the main reason for defeat of his party in the Senate elections in Sindh.

With defection to the PSP, the MQM-P lost its fourteen MPAs and the party strength in Sindh Assembly dropped to 37 from 51.

This weakened the MQM-P’s position and it could win only one general seat of Senate from Sindh.

In the last Senate elections, the MQM-P had won four seats from Sindh, Sattar said this while talking to media outside the Sindh Assembly Building after completion of the election process.

He said his party was passing through a transformation phase after separating itself from Altaf Hussain and his group, adding the party would re-emerge as a very strong political party in Pakistan

When his attention was drawn to the recent differences in the MQM-P leadership, Sattar admitted that it also proved counterproductive for the party in today’s Senate elections.

He admitted that the MQM-Pakistan’s fourteen MPAs , including five women members, changed their loyalty and voted for Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said disciplinary action would be taken against the defectors. Besides, he continued, the people of Karachi, who voted them, would take them to task.

He alleged that the PPP leadership was involved in horse-trading to strengthen its position in the Senate.

PPP leader Saeed Ghani, however, rejected Dr. Farooq Sattar’s allegations.

