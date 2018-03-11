Senate meets tomorrow to elect its chairman, deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Senate meets Monday (tomorrow) to elect its Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

According to the agenda issued by the Senate Secretariat for tomorrow, the session will resume at 10 a.m and the newly elected senators will take oath after which the session will be adjourned.

After the adjournment of the session, nomination papers for the Chairman and Deputy Chairman will be submitted.

The session will resume at 4:00 pm same day to elect the two top slots of the Upper House.

Names of the candidates will be announced during the meeting and later a secret ballot will be held.

The names of winning candidates for the slots of Chairman and Deputy Chairman will be announced after which they will also take oath.— Radio Pakistan

