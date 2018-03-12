Senate meets today to elect new Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: The Senate is all set up to meet today in Parliament house today to elect new Chairman Senate and Deputy Chairman Senate.

According to the agenda issued by the Senate Secretariat, the Upper House will resume its session at 10 a.m. in which newly elected Senators will take oath and the session will adjourn.

After the adjournment, nomination papers for Chairman and Deputy Chairman will be submitted.

Later, the Upper House will resume its session at 4:pm to elect the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

Names of the candidates will be announced during the meeting and later a secret ballot will be held.

The names of the winning candidates for the slots of Chairman and Deputy Chairman will be announced after which they will also take oath.

loading...