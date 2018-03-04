Senate elections victory of democratic process: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says successful holding of Senate elections is victory of the whole nation and democratic process in the country.

In an interview with PTV today (Sunday), she said timely conduct of senate elections was top priority of the government.

She said it was not only the victory of PML-N but the democratic people of Pakistan.

She said PTI chairman`s non participation in Senate election exposes how much he loves democracy in the country.

Talking about performance of the government, she said 11000 MW electricity has been included in the national grid due to which load shedding in the country has reduced to a great extent.

