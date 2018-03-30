Security forces curb TTP network in Punjab, six arrested

LAHORE: Counter terrorism department (CTD) on Friday curb perhaps the biggest terrorist network involved in terrorist activities from Lahore, Aaj News reported.

According to reports, six terrorists including a suicide bomber form the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested in an operation conducted by CTD and IB.

The arrested terrorist were involved in two major deadly suicide attacks on army personnel on Bedian Road in July and targeting policemen on Ferozepur Road near Arfa Karim Tower in April 2017.