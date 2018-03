RAWALPINDI: Operation Radd ul Fasaad is successfully underway across the country.

In Balochistan, two terrorists were apprehended by security forces in suspected hideouts in Mastung, Pashin, Khad Kacha and Sibbi areas today.

According to ISPR, under the ongoing operation security forces conducted an Intelligence based operation and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition including prepared Improvised Explosive Devices, rockets and other ammunition of different caliber.

