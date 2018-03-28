Section 144 imposed as matric exams begin in Karachi today

KARACHI: Section 144 was imposed from today at all the examinations centres as Board of Secondary Education Matric, Karachi announced the beginning of matriculation examinations, Aaj News reported

First paper of Metric’s general group started at 9 a.m. Vigilance team were dispatched from metric board office, to visit different examination centers.

A total number of 1,54,131 students will appear in the exams this year.

Chairman Metric board Professor Dr. Saeed Uddin on his visit to examination centers, reached Ibrahim Ali Bhai School in Nazimabad, where he examined the center and asked students’ about complaints.

According o the Metric board management, almost 77 examination centers are sensitive. There are 393 for science group and 84 for general group. All the examination halls will be exempted from load shedding .

To get any details regarding admit card and centers, send message to 8583.