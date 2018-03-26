SC summons senior lawyers for assistance in Nehal Hashmi’s indictment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the indictment proceeding of former PML-N senator Nehal Hashmi for one day, seeking the help of senior lawyers in deciding about his punishment.

During the hearing of contempt of court case, Hashmi once again apologized by saying that he has never named the judiciary in his speeches.

In response, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered to play Hashmi’s video once again on the projector.

“I would have asked the lawyers for justice if my son had done the same thing,” remarked the CJP. “We will also ponder over revoking your license,” he added.

The court while adjourning the hearing summoned the presidents of Supreme Court Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Council to appear before it on Tuesday to give their opinions.

Hashmi was issued a second contempt of court notice and a first information report (FIR) was filed against him over his remarks against the judiciary on February 28, the day he was released from Adiala jail.— NNI