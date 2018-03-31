SC seeks report of PIA’s routes shifting to other airlines

ISLAMABAD: A two member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday directed the federation to submit a report of shifting of certain routes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to other airlines.

The bench in its orders on Human Rights Case no 11827-S, heard in Karachi Registry, issued notice to federation, chairman PIA and Ministry of Defence to submit their reports within a one week period.

The bench also barred fresh recruitment in the PIA till further orders. Deputy Attorney General Asim Mansoor Khan was also present during the proceedings.

After submission of report, the case would be listed in Principal Seat Islamabad from April 9.— APP