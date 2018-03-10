SC seeks complete record of drinkable water projects of Punjab

The Supreme Court has directed Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Saeed to submit the complete record of PC-I of all clean drinking water projects of Punjab till 23rd of this month.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar passed the order while hearing a suo motu case into the drainage of polluted water into rivers and canals at the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry today.

As the proceedings started, the Punjab Chief Secretary appeared before the bench on being summoned and apprised the court that Punjab government will set up three wastewater treatment plants in Mehmood Booti, Shadbagh and Shahdra areas of Lahore.

He submitted that the preparation of PC-I of all these plants will be completed till 23rd of this month.

The Court has adjourned hearing of the case till 31st of this month.

loading...