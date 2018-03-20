SC reserves verdict in AML leader Sheikh Rashid disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday reserved verdict over disqualification case against Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case filed by PML-N leader from Rawalpindi Shakeel Awan. During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Shakeel Awan’s appeared before the bench and stated that Sheikh Rasheed concealed his assets in 2013 elections, he showed the worth of a plot in Bahria Town at around Rs 10 million, however, the booking of the plot began from over Rs 4.8 million.