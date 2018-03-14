SC postpones Tallal Chaudry’s indictment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has delayed the indictment of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader, Talal Chaudry in contempt of court case for a day, Aaj News reported.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan had decided to frame charges against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader during a hearing of the case, based on the court’s notice, on March 8.

Chaudry had been summoned in person for today’s hearing. Appearing before the court, Chaudry pleaded the bench to hear his plea before framing charges.

The hearing was adjourned for a day after Chaudry’s counsel informed the bench that he has to attend a funeral today.

However, the court provided Chaudry with a copy of the charge-sheet and will frame the charges tomorrow.

