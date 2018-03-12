SC orders to proceed case against Shahid Masood

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan rejected the reply given by anchor person of private TV channel, Shahid Masood and decided to conduct a case against him.

On Monday, in the SC Chief Justice Saqib Nisar headed the hearing regarding the anchor’s charges in the murdered case of Kasur’s Zainab.

Masood however, failed to prove his allegation regarding Imran’s foreign bank accounts.

Presenting the Supreme Court Dr Shahid Masood submitted the reply and said “I am ashamed over what I said in the program”. In the response, the court rejected his answer.

SC remarked, “Shahid’s reply is not acceptable, period of forgiveness has passed, now he has to face the punishment as per the law.”

Chief Justice also questioned that electronic media’s monitor Pemra should tell that for how many days can the program be closed? How much restrictions can be taken Shahid Maood’s appearance on TV? and how long their channel can stop? What was the channel’s responsibility in the matter?

Justice Saqib Nisar while addressing Shahid Massod, said, “You asked for apology neither before nor today, when even your answer is unacceptable.”

He said, Shahid Masood mislead the court, which includes in court condemn case.

The court adjourned the case till one week after issuing notice to Punjab government and attorney general.

