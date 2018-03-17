SC orders removing pictures of political leaders from govt ads

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Saturday has ordered to remove pictures of political leaders from government advertisements by 3rd of next month.

Three-member bench of apex court headed by Chief Justice Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, while hearing a suo moto notice sought details of the government advertisements with pictures of political leaders.

The chief justice ordered to refund government funds incurred on such practices and observed that in future no picture of any political leader be displayed in government advertisement.

While hearing another case related to misplacement of baggage of passengers in PIA, at Supreme Court Karachi Registry, the chief justice sought report from Anti-Narcotics Force and Federal Investigation Agency in this regard.

The court ordered the institutions concerned to submit their recommendations within ten days to resolve the issue of misplacement of baggage of passengers at Airports.— Radio Pakistan