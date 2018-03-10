SC orders ECP to notify newly elected senators

The Supreme Court has ordered Election Commission of Pakistan to notify four senators-elect including Saadia Abbasi, Nuzhat Sadiq, Haroon Akhtar Khan and Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar passed the interim order while hearing a suo motu case on the dual nationality of lawmakers of the Upper House at the Lahore Registry today.

Three newly elected senators are from ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz while Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

