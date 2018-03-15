SC indicts PML-N’s Tallal in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has indicted Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader and senator Tallal Chaudry in contempt of court case, Aaj News reported.

On Thursday, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan read out the charges against the PML-N’s leader, Chaudhry however pleaded not ‘guilty’.

After delaying the indictment of Chaudry for a day SC ordered the senator to appear in person before the court.

The charges put out against my client does not fall under the radius of contempt of court, said Chaudry’s counsel Kamran Murtaza.

However, the bench observed that his client will be given a chance to defend himself.

The court provided Chaudry a copy of the charge-sheet before adjourning the hearing until March 27.

loading...