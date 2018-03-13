SC indicts PML-N’s Daniyal Aziz in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday has charged Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader and Minister of Privatization, Danyal Aziz with contempt of court, Aaj News reported.

Justice Musheer Alam read out the charge sheet in court today. As per the charge sheet the minister was guilty of defaming, scandalizing and making anti judiciary remarks on three different occasion. Aziz however has pleaded not guilty.

In the wake of last year’s Panama Papers judgement PML-N leaders including Aziz on various occasion made indecent and anti-judiciary remarks.

The court’s decision in another contempt case against PML-N leader Tallal Chaudhry will be announced on March 14.

