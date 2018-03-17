SC forms new medical board for examining Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday formed a new medical board comprising Neurosurgeon Asif Basheer from Punjab and others prominent doctors of military hospital to medially examine the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Sharjeel Inam Memon who was facing trial in Rs 5.76 billion corruption case.

Headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, the apex court three-member bench was hearing a suo moto case regarding shifting of Memon from central jail to hospital for treatment.

During the hearing, the CJP asked the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre executive director Dr Seemi Jamali for how much period Memon admitted in her hospital.

“How many rooms were reserved for PPP lawmaker? Was separate parking reserved for him as well? Justice Nisar asked.

Dr Seemi replied that Memon had spent eight weeks in her hospital and two rooms were reserved for him; however she declined that there was any separate parking for him. She said that the medical board had been formed on the trial court’s directives.

The CJP came down hard on Dr Seemi and directed her not to become a ‘party’. “We have respect for you but here you are becoming a party. We have all reports what was happening. Memon had spent three months in the hospital,”

Forming new medical board, the apex court tasked it to medically examine Memon and submit the report before it within 15 days.— PPI