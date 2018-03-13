SC forbids using public fund’s on political advertisement

Islamabad: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, on Monday took notice of using public funds for political advertisement before election.

Three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice heard a case regarding governmental advertisement.

Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that it is coming out that government is issuing developmental funds to their respected party members for the advertisement of party, prior to the election.

He also questioned, “Which government gives million of funds under the law before the election?’

He also expressed a possibility of banning governmental funds and quoted, “This can be left at the discretion of members of the assembly.”

Chief Justice directed the Additional Attorney General that the Government should inform the court about the legal status of funds. He also asked, “Issuing development funds to party members, do not come under corruption? This should be a guide line, To do this, there are assuming their responsibility.”

Instead of using governmental funds, parties should use party’s fund for the political advertisement.

Chief Justice also gave order to PPP to return back the funds they used for political advertisement.

