SC disposes of case pertaining to stents used in cardiac diseases

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has disposed of the case pertaining to quality and price of stents used in the treatment of cardiac related diseases.

Azhar Kiani, the head of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology informed the court that the stents will be made available to the heart patients in the range of sixty thousand to one hundred thousand rupees.

The bench directed that steps should also be taken to curtail expenditure on dialysis.

The three-member bench of the apex court also heard a case relating to the offshore accounts and properties of Pakistani nationals.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa, Secretary finance and economic experts appeared before the court.

The Governor SBP said that efforts are required not only to bring back the money stashed by Pakistan overseas but also stop this trend.

The economic experts suggested that it should be made mandatory on every Pakistani to file tax return.