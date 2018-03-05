SC dismisses Shahrukh Jatoi review petition in Shahzeb murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a review petition, filed by Shahrukh Jatoi and Murtaza Lashari in Shahzeb Khan murder case.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Latif Khosa, counsel for Shahrukh Jatoi, appeared before the bench and said that there is not a single order wherein the apex court had set aside high court order in exercising jurisdiction of the suo motu.

He said that no judge of Sindh High Court (SHC) will give him relief.

The Chief Justice asked how the SHC could go against the SC’s 2013 order in the case.

Justice Asif Khosa observed that judges interpret the Constitution in order to have clear picture and understanding.

After hearing arguments of the counsel, the bench categorically rejected the review petition filed by Shahrukh Jatoi and others.—APP

