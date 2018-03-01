SC directs PTI chief to submit reply on his Banigala residence’s documents

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to submit response on the documents related to his Banigala residence in one week.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the suo moto notice case.

During the hearing, the chief justice said the court was more concerned with the public health as it wanted hazardous water not to be delivered to the public.

The additional attorney general informed that the court that they would make a film of the area through a camera drone and submit it in the court.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry counsel for Imran Khan denied the media reports regarding the PTI chief’s Bani Gala residence having been constructed illegally.

To which the chief justice responded that the counsel should deliver this denial outside the court.

The chief justice remarked that the documents were released to the media before they were submitted in the court.

Chaudhry Faisal Hussain requested time to submit a reply regarding the government report on the Banigala estate.

He said the report was yet to be shared with the legal team.

The bench then gave the PTI counsel one week to furnish a reply. The apex court also directed the federal government to ascertain the veracity of submitted documents over the hearing.

On Wednesday, Mohammad Umar, a former Bara Kahu union council official, claimed in the Supreme Court that the no-objection certificate submitted in court by Imran related to his Bana Gala residence was never issued by the authority.

However, the PTI denied the allegations.—APP

loading...