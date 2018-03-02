SC announces detailed judgement in Election Amendment Act 2017 case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Friday issued the 51-pages detailed judgement in the Election Amendment Act 2017 case.

The decision was authored by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

On Februar 21, the court had issued the order on several petitions challenging the law.

The judgment stated that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution could not serve as head of a political party.

“It is settled law that any act done or any action taken or purported to have been done or taken under or in pursuance of the repealed Act, shall in so far as it is not inconsistent with the provisions of new Act, be deemed to have been done or taken under the corresponding provisions of the new Act and unless a Legislature enacts a new law to be specifically retrospective, and that too with great particularity of language, the courts are not to assume retrospectivety,” the judgment read.—APP

loading...