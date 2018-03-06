SC adjourns hearing of case regarding illegal construction in Bani Gala till Mar 13

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday adjourned hearing of the case regarding illegal development of land in Bani Gala area of Islamabad till March 13.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the suo moto notice case regarding encroachments and environmental degradation in Bani Gala.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that there were claims of fake documents submitted by Imran Khan.

Advocate Babar Awan counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the bench and informed that the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued for Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence was not fake and issued by the relevant authority.

Babar Awan produced the NOC before the court and said it bear the signature of former local secretary of Bara Kahu local union, adding that the official lied that he had not issue and/or signed the document.

The chief justice remarked that Imran would eventually have to regularize his property. There will be one law regarding governing property in the area, he added.

The court also summoned report from the CDA on leasing of government land in the area.

The state counsel informed the court that constructions in Bani Gala were according to rules.

Former Chairman CDA Kamran Lashari appeared before the bench and informed that Lake View park had been developed for recreation.

He also said that an advertisement for the subject lease was published in newspapers during July 2006 and 75 acres of land was allotted on lease.

The chief justice inquired under which law the land had been given on lease. On which Lashari informed that five to six projects were launched by spending public money but were not functional.

The chief justice directed Lashari to inspect the projects personally and submit a report.

He also asked Lashari to sit with the Chairman CDA and suggest proposals.

He remarked that 2.8 acres of land was given on lease for thirty years.

The Chairman CDA informed the court that four out of six leases were functional. CDA earned Rs 67.5 million revenue through leases, he added.

The chief justice remarked that the court would not do unjust with anyone.

The counsel for Punjab government informed the court that the Small Dam Organisation had reservations over construction of marquees on Rawal Dam land.

The representative of Environment Department of CDA informed the court that there were also illegal marquees in Islamabad’s sector E-11 on which the chief justice remarked that CDA should not allow marquees and save the capital.

State Minister for CADD Tariq Fazal appeared before the court and informed that the survey for illegal construction in Bani Gala and adjoining area had been carried out.

The chief justice asked the minister to provide health and education to the masses instead of running four minutes advertisement on TV channels.

The chief justice asked the minister how much time was required to make area pollution free on which Tariq Fazal Chaudhry requested the court to grant at least three months time.

The representative of Environment Department of CDA informed the court that PC-1 for sewage system had been prepared on which the chief justice ordered that the whole federation should take necessary action in that regard.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked that managing directors of Sui Southern Gas and Sui Northern Gas were summoned on which the court was informed that both heads were present in the court.

The chief justice remarked that action would be taken if any gas connection was given on political grounds and asked the MD to add in their affidavit that no connection would be given on political grounds.

The court directed both the managing directors to submit compliance report after every two months.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry informed that one million rural population was deprived of gas facility.

The court disposed of the case to the extent of gas connections and adjourned hearing of Bani Gala encroachment case.—APP

