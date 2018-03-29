Sanctity of vote should be held esteem at all costs: Nawaz

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said sanctity of vote should be held esteem at all costs.

Talking to media persons outside Accountability Court in Islamabad on Thursday, he said we will continue talking about constitution and law.

He said it was very important to raise the issue of constitution and sanctity of vote. He said vote has never been respected in the country. Today, my narrative is gaining tract and everyone is talking about the sanctity of vote.

Former Prime Minister said every institution should work in its ambit.