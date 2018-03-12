Sadiq Sanjrani, Saleem Mandviwala elected Chairman, Dy Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: An Independent Senator Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday was declared successful against the post of the Chairman Senate by securing 57 out of 103 cast votes.

The Presiding Officer Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob made the announcement following which supporters of winning candidate thumped the desk.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N supported candidate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq secured 46 votes and became Deputy Chairman of the Senate. No vote was rejected.

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supported Sadiq Sanjrani.

Presiding Officer Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Nasir administrated the oath to the new elected Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday.

PPP’s Saleem Mandviwala got 54 votes, while Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar of PKMAP secured 44 votes. In all, 98 votes were cast with no ballot rejected

Newly elected Chairman of Senate Saleem Mandviwala took oath administered by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Fifty-two of fifty-three newly elected Senators took oath today.

Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir, who was nominated by the President to chair the session administered oath to the new members.

They included a member elected from Punjab against the seat vacated due to disqualification of Nehal Hashmi.

Ishaq Dar, who is under treatment abroad, could not attend the session.

After oath-taking the new members signed the roll of the house.

