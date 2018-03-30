Russia keen to develop strong bilateral ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A Russian delegation led by Dy. Director General of Presidential Administration, Sergey, called on National Security Adviser Lt. General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua in Islamabad.

During the meeting, they discussed prospects of bilateral relations and defence cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, head of the Russian delegation said that his country considers Pakistan as a reliable partner in South Asia and is keen to develop strong bilateral relations in all possible areas.

He also expressed desire to further strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism and offered technical assistance to Pakistan in this area.

The Russian delegation appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in the war against terrorism and termed military and technical cooperation as a strongest impetus to develop political, trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The Russian delegation also offered cooperation in the domain of cyber security.

National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua briefed the delegates about regional security situation and appreciated Russian spirit to improve the bilateral relationship with Pakistan.