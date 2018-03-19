Ronchi fires Islamabad United into second PSL final

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by eight wickets in the playoff phase of Pakistan Super League at Dubai on Sunday.

Islamabad United achieved the target of 155 runs for loss of two wickets in 12.3 overs. Ronchi scored 94 runs in just 39 balls.

Batting first, Karachi Kings scored 154 runs for the loss of four wickets in stipulated twenty overs.

Meanwhile, all necessary arrangements are being finalized for peaceful and successful holding of two play-off matches of 3rd PSL at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thousands of law enforcement personnel will perform security duties during these days.

A comprehensive traffic plan has also been chalked out to ensure smooth traffic flow around Stadium and other areas of city.—RadioPakistan