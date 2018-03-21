Rao Anwar appears before SC

Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, who went underground in the case of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s extrajudicial killing, has finally appeared before the Supreme Court, Aaj News reported.

However, it can not be confirm if the former SSP was arrested earlier or he has showed up voluntarily.

On Jan. 19, SC launched an inquiry into the death of 27-year-old aspiring fashion model Naqibullah Mehsud. He was one of four men killed six days earlier in what police initially said was a shoot-out with suspected Islamist militants.

The police team that killed Mehsud was under the command of senior superintendent Anwar Ahmed Khan, who has been suspended since Jan. 20 on the recommendation of a police inquiry committee.

The committee was set up after Mehsud’s father, Muhammad Khan Mehsud, who denies his son had any militant links, filed a kidnapping and killing complaint against him.