Rangers arrest 21 criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested 21 criminal including two members of MQM-London and Lyari Gang War during targeted raids in various parts of Karachi.

According to a spokesman of Rangers, the raids were carried out in Rizvia, Alfalah, Steel town, Model Colony, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Model Colony, Korangi, Baghdadi and Shareefabad areas of the city.

He said that arrested criminals were involved in target killing, extortion, aerial firing, keeping illegal arms, drug smuggling, street crimes and illegal smuggling of Iranian Diesel.

The spokesman said that illegal weapons, ammunition, smuggled Iranian Diesel, drugs and looted items were also recovered from them.

