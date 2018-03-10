Punjab govt to provide 110,000 smart phones to farmers

MULTAN: The Punjab government will give 110,000 smart mobile phones to farmers with an objective to keep them updated about agriculture department recommendations about their crops.

The farmers would get information regarding ecosystem, latest production techniques, subsidies on agriculture inputs, market prices of different commodities, and the latest researches.

The farmers will pay Rs500 to 1000 for acquiring one smart mobile phone. The tenants will pay Rs500 while the owners of land would pay Rs1000.

The government will also provide free-of-cost 1 GB internet service. Initially, the facility will be given to registered farmers only.

According to official sources, the scheme will commence from March 12.— APP

