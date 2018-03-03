PTI’s Sarwar wins ُSenate seat from Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday won a Senate general seat from Punjab, according to unofficial results.

Sarwar got 44 votes against Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan, who secured 40 votes.

While talking to media, Sarwar thanked Allah Almighty for blessing him with the success. He also thanked all those who voted for him.

He hoped that the PTI would form government in Punjab and Centre by winning the upcoming 2018 general elections.

“I would make all possible efforts to improve country’s image”.

