ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday formed a 10-member parliamentary board for the distribution of tickets in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) for elections 2018.

According to the notification issued here, Imran Khan is the chairman while Shah Mehmood Qureshi is the vice-chairman of the board.

The board also includes Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar and Ayub Afridi.

Reports say that the process to allot tickets to candidates in FATA will begin soon. —NNI